After witnessing her infant girl’s “red flag” symptoms, her mother delivers an urgent warning to her parents.

When Aoife Bowe, of Widnes, was 12 months old, she began to show signs of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a dangerous diabetes complication that happens when your body produces excessive amounts of blood acids called ketones.

When your body doesn’t create enough insulin, the condition develops, which can be life-threatening if not detected and treated soon.

Laura, Aoife’s mother, said the signals were difficult to see at first because she couldn’t talk or explain how she felt due to her age.

Laura began to feel anything was amiss when she began to drink more and more water and urinated excessively, and she spoke to her father, who has Type 1 diabetes.

“Because I had the background knowledge of it, I recognized a few red flags in her behavior,” Laura told The Washington Newsday.

“We were fortunate that we had a blood testing kit at home, but if you don’t, you should go to A&E immediately; otherwise, it’s a coma or death.

“You wouldn’t necessarily take your child to the doctor because you wouldn’t recognize the symptoms, so that’s what was worrisome about it, and we were quite fortunate.

“It was challenging at the time since we were in the middle of a heat wave.

“It was back in 2018, and she started drinking a lot and screaming if she didn’t receive enough water, so I ascribed it to the heatwave.

“When she began asking for so much water, I assumed it was because she was overheated and irritated and thirsty.

“Her nappies grew really thick at night, and we assumed she was drinking more because she was bound to wee more, but those are actually one of the key symptoms.”

Laura and her husband David, 35, decided to test Aoife's blood sugar levels using Laura's father's home testing after her symptoms persisted.