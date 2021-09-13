After witnessing children “trying to drown each other,” a woman “does the right thing.”

After seeing children throwing pebbles at each other’s heads in the sea in Wirral, a woman has cautioned parents to keep an eye on their children.

“If your kids [are]out and about and come home drenched wet through chances are they’ve been in the water in Seacombe,” the woman wrote on the Crimewatch Wirral Facebook group yesterday afternoon.

“If you don’t know where your children are between the ages of 8 and 12, give them a call.

“At Seacombe beach, there are kids playing and fighting in the sea (soaking wet), throwing rocks at one other, and attempting or threatening to shove each other under the water to drown each other.”

The woman claimed she felt compelled to act after witnessing them “throwing heavy rocks at each other’s heads.”

“The only way to sort it was to tell them if they didn’t go home, I’d snap their picture and post it on Facebook so their parents could see them and what they were doing,” she explained.

“They ultimately left when I pulled my phone out, and I followed them up the hill near the bar and down King Street to Tesco to make sure they got off the beach.

“If they say someone followed them (which they did), it was me and my mother making sure they didn’t hang around and went home, because if it was my kid, I’d hope someone did the same.”

Hundreds of people responded to her original post, with many applauding what she did and others criticizing her for “interfering.”

“To everyone who stated I did the right thing, thank you,” the woman added after changing the post.

“I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do anything and left them all there like that.

“I understand that kids will be kids, but throwing big boulders at each other’s heads and shoving each other under the water isn’t playing in my opinion, sorry.”