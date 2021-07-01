After witnessing a Marks & Spencer mannequin that is her son’s “twin,” the mother was taken aback.

An M&S buyer was taken aback when she noticed that one of the retailer’s mannequins looked suspiciously like her kid.

During a recent trip to Marks and Spencer, Louise had to pause and double-check when her niece noticed the striking resemblance to her five-year-old son Austin.

Both had light blonde hair that was straight and floppy, and they wore identical clothing.

Louise compared Austin’s appearance to the plastic figure at the Swansea store, claiming that their face and stance were identical.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it,” Louise, from Ystradgynlais, Powys, Wales, remarked.

“The parent knows their child better than anyone else.

“Their facial characteristics were identical, the mannequin’s feet stood in the same position as Austin’s, and even the hairdo was identical to Austin’s.

“It’s really incredible.”

When Louise’s kid saw his “twin,” he couldn’t stop smiling and began touching the mannequin’s hair, according to Louise.

“That’s just so funny,” she added. Austin kept exclaiming, “That looks exactly like me!”

Her niece had first noticed the figure at the store and thought it looked exactly like Austin, so she snapped a photo and texted it to Louise, who showed it to her befuddled son, who mistook it for himself.

“And then he peered closer and wondered, ‘What am I doing here?'” Louise explained.

“Then he realized he didn’t acquire those clothing because the mannequin was wearing pyjamas at the time.”

“Then he said, ‘That’s not me, who’s that?’ He took another look at it and couldn’t figure out what was going on.”

On Friday, June 25, Louise brought Austin into the store to see his ‘twin,’ and the staff agreed that they looked a lot alike, so they dressed him up in a matching attire.