After witnessing a man ‘hit dog in the head,’ a young boy was ‘traumatized.’

On his way to school, a five-year-old youngster was ‘traumatized’ after witnessing a guy repeatedly hitting a dog over the head.

Hayley Dodd and her son Roman were leaving their home in Ellesmere Port at 8.30 a.m. when she claims to have seen a guy attack a dog.

Hayley, who has three dogs, claimed she spotted a man strolling in front of her with a whippet-type dog.

“I had just walked out of my house with my son to go to his school and then work, and this man was walking ahead of me regularly,” Hayley, 37, told The Washington Newsday.

“All of a sudden, the man began yanking on the dog’s leash pretty hard, and the dog began to cower.”

“Then he punched the dog in the head four times over the head.”

“The sad yelps and screams emanating from it were awful.”

Hayley, who lives on Rochester Drive, said she started’screaming’ at the man, demanding to know what he was doing and telling him to stop.

When he realized Hayley and Roman had observed his ‘evil’ deeds, the man “grabbed the dog by the scruff of its neck” and began rushing away, according to the mother-of-one.

“He started sprinting and he had the dog’s neck in his hold, so I started running after him, truly, throwing insults at him and telling him to stop,” Hayley explained.

“Roman was furious, demanding to know why the man was hitting his dog and for him to stop.”

“All I could hear was the dog screaming as I followed the man […].” The dog’s legs weren’t even on the ground; he was simply dragging it.” “My kid was bawling his eyes out, saying ‘what if he strikes our dogs like that,’ and begging me to leave, saying’mummy, what if he harms you,’ so I knew it was time to leave,” she claimed.

"It has left Roman completely traumatized." After witnessing that, I had to take him to school, and he is traumatized." Hayley stated that she has been in tears since the incident this morning. "I have three dogs and I,"