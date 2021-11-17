After witnessing a man die next to him, Dad assumed he was next.

Les Rowlands told The Washington Newsday about his “near death experience,” which left his wife, Paula, ready to become a widow.

The 69-year-old from Heswall, Wirral, also expressed his regret for drawing the curtains around the bed of a younger man who had lost his battle with Covid-19.

"During the first lockdown, I had been isolating with my wife, and we had just gone to the grocers.

“I didn’t think I had covid; I thought it was just the flu, but I was having trouble climbing the stairs and was dizzy and fainting – I couldn’t even walk to the bathroom.

“It was my wife who dialed 911 to get me to the hospital, where doctors discovered blood clots in my lung and confirmed I had covid.”

Cllr Rowlands’ oxygen levels were being restricted by blood clots, therefore he was soon isolated in Arrowe Park’s covid ward, put on a full ventilator, and developed covid-pneumonia.

He stated, ” “We didn’t know much about the virus at the time, so the staff asked whether I’d be interested in participating in some of their experimental therapies.

“I told them to go ahead and do what they needed to do.”

During his month in hospital, Conservative Cllr Rowlands was put on four litres of oxygen each hour and stated he was “in and out” of consciousness.

He stated, ” “There was one night at 3 a.m. when I truly believed I had vanished.

“My wife had been unable to visit, but she had called every day for an update, as she was about to become a widow.

“The curtains were pulled around a man next to me who had lost his struggle.

“On the ward, hospital staff came around to reassure us, but we assumed we were next. There was a sense of dread.

“And then there was this overwhelming sensation of remorse, because I had been speaking with that man, who was a young man with a daughter, and he had died while I was alive.”

