After witnessing a bunch of teens on the bus, the ‘tearful’ woman’s mood altered.

After a tumultuous year, a chance encounter on the bus to a cancer appointment “perked up” an apprehensive woman.

Wendy Gooley, from Wallasey, was on her way to and from an appointment at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral when a group of teenage lads made her smile.

Wendy’s eyes welled up as she remembered her difficult year, which included cancer scares and a birthday spent in the hospital with sepsis.

After a dreadful few weeks, the boys’ banter on the bus boosted her confidence.

Mum-of-four “I was just sitting to the bac,” Wendy, 50, told The Washington Newsday.