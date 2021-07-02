After winning the by-election, Kim Leadbeater expressed gratitude to her family and friends.

Despite a stiff challenge from the Conservatives, Ms Leadbeater won the Batley and Spen by-election for Labour.

After a bruising campaign, she received 13,296 votes, a 323-vote victory over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson. George Galloway, who campaigned in historically Labour regions in the hopes of unseating Sir Keir, finished third.

Ms Leadbeater said she could not have endured the past five years without the support of those close to her, as she prepared to run for the seat Ms Cox held until her murder in 2016.

Ms Leadbeater said in her winning speech in Huddersfield, “There are far too many people to mention by name, but I do want to allude to my family and friends, without whom I could not have gotten through the last five years, let alone the last five weeks.”

“I want to give a big shout out to my fantastic parents and my wonderful partner, and I want to give a special shout out to my niece and nephew who I can’t wait to embrace as soon as I see them,” she continued, referring to her late sister’s children.

I am overjoyed that the people of Batley and Spen have voted for hope rather than division.

Ms Leadbeater praised the police for their assistance during the hard-fought campaign after taking the seat vacated by Labour’s Tracey Brabin becoming the mayor of West Yorkshire in May.

“I want to express my gratitude to the police officers who have helped me more than ever in the previous several weeks,” she stated.

“And I want to express my gratitude to the entire Labour Party team for the hours, time, and effort they put into supporting me and assisting me in achieving this amazing achievement this evening.”

Ms Leadbeater said after catching up on some sleep and "maybe having a few glasses" following the early morning declaration.