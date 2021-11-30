After winning the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi makes a public statement on Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah ‘will have possibilities’ to win the Ballon d’Or, according to Lionel Messi, after missing out on the top three in this year’s ceremony.

At the ceremony in the French capital last night, the Paris Saint-Germain forward received the accolade for a record seventh time.

Messi had a fantastic year on the international stage after Argentina won the Copa America, his first big trophy with his country.

Salah, on the other hand, came in seventh place, behind players like Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi admitted that he didn’t know if his seven Ballon d’Or wins would ever be matched, but Salah and Lewandowski will have their chance.

“I’m not sure if the record can be broken,” he stated as he accepted the trophy.

“All I have to do now is accept it, but I’m not sure if it can be overcome.”

“In the next years, Salah will have possibilities. Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are in top form right now and will have a better chance of winning.” Salah will aim to be a significant contender next year as the Reds compete for the Premier League crown and the Champions League, especially if Egypt wins the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

Messi also sent a beautiful note to Lewandowski, the runner-up in last year’s event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’d want to specifically highlight Robert; it’s been a true honor to compete with him,” the Argentina international added.

“I believe France Football should award you the Ballon d’Or in 2020; you have earned it.”