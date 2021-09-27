After winning a lawsuit, a teacher who was fired for allegedly making a racist remark will be able to return to work with backpay.

After being fired last year for allegedly making racist comments on Facebook, a Massachusetts teacher will return to work.

After the comment was made public, Taryn Camara of Fall River was fired from her employment as a special education teacher at Matthew J. Kuss Middle School in July 2020. However, on Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued an arbitration ruling ordering the school to return her. On October 4th, she will return to work.

Camara’s attorney, Mark P. Gagliardi, told The Herald News, “It’s really terrible.” “I believe the only people who feel her remarks were racist do so because they want to believe it. They’ve got a plan.”

Camara was also awarded a year’s worth of back pay and a year of seniority retrospectively by the institution. Camara had been a teacher for 22 years when she was laid off. At this moment, the exact amount of back pay she will receive is unknown.

Matthew J. Kuss Middle School was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

Camara made the controversial remark on June 5, 2020, in the midst of widespread protests following the murder of George Floyd. Facebook users began to circulate a screenshot of it, eventually leading to her dismissal.

“There is only one supreme race and gender, and that is the white man – I can’t help but observe that race and gender were the driving forces for the majority of the riots!” Camara’s remark was read aloud. “Finally, statistics show that more black men have perished at the hands of fellow black men than white males — thus there are two issues! But there are still a lot of inequities that will never go away!”

According to Gagliardi, his client made the remark in jest and meant it as sarcasm. He backed up his assertion by pointing to several other anti-racist postings Camara had shared before making the remark.

The attorney explained, “Anyone who reads it and thinks about it for 30 seconds knows it’s just a sarcastic statement.”

Camara was placed on administrative leave after the school received many email complaints regarding her remark. She was later fired for “unbecoming conduct.” This is a condensed version of the information.