After winning £95,000 in cash, a Scouser was left “shaking.”

When a Liverpool guy received a life-changing phone call, he had just returned home from the dry cleaners.

Carl from Huyton had just returned from the dry cleaners with a suit for a wedding he was attending the next day when he received a call from Hits Radio DJ Greg Burns.

Carl was chosen at random after joining the Hits Radio Cash Register competition earlier in the day, and all he had to do was remember the amount on offer.

Carl exclaimed, “Oh you’re joking,” when he heard who he was on the phone with. Are you sure you’re calling me? Is this a wind-up?” Oh my god, is this a wind-up?”

“I’m practically shaking because my head has gone insane.”

Greg asked Carl how much was on offer, and he answered correctly, winning £95,000 in tax-free cash.

“Oh my god, are you serious?” he screamed after learning he had won the money.

Over the previous month, people from all over the country have earned a total of £2.7 million in the competition.

