After winning £74k in bingo, a mystery Liverpool mother is now £74k richer.

After investing just 50p on an online bingo ticket, a mystery woman from Liverpool has amassed a fortune of £74,000.

The mother of one, who goes by the chat moniker JPC1104, just started playing Mecca Bingo online during the first shutdown while furloughed after family and friends recommended it.

The winner, who requested anonymity, never expected to win the lottery and considers herself a “famously unlucky person.”

“I was so startled when I won, all my husband and I could think of was ordering a takeaway and a bottle of wine to celebrate – we definitely kept it low key,” she said after earning a total of £74,042.02.

“He’s in more shock than I am, so we’ll give him some time to process it before we all head out to celebrate in style.”

The woman said she plans to spend some of her winnings on her new property, which needs some improvements, as well as paying off some of the household bills, after she has had time to think about what she would do with her life-changing winnings.

The victory has allowed her to go on with renovations that she had expected to take a long time to complete, the first of which is a new bathroom.

She hopes that after the renovations, she will have enough money to purchase a new automobile, and she has her heart set on a Volvo, her favorite brand.

“We’re so glad for our great winner, and we’re thrilled that she’s utilizing her winnings to construct the perfect house for her family,” Catherine Warrilow, Head of PR and Content at MeccaBingo.com, stated.