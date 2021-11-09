After winning $40K in cash at a casino, an Illinois man was robbed at gunpoint.

At an Illinois casino, a 34-year-old man was on a winning streak, but his luck ran out after he collected his money and departed.

Cordero Supe, who won $40,000 in cash at Rivers Casino, was robbed at gunpoint by two males in the casino’s parking garage at 2:30 a.m. Des Plaines police are investigating.

According to authorities, the couple wore bandanas over their faces and drove a dark-colored vehicle. Supe was approached by the men, who brandished their firearms at him and demanded that he hand over his gains.

He told Chicago-based news station WFLD, “I walked out and was attacked by two young men in a blue four-door sedan.” “And then they jumped out in the middle of the parking lot, brandishing a gun, and demanded that I hand over everything.” Supe’s cousin’s car keys and cell phone were also taken by the armed thieves, but Supe had another mobile device with him, which he used to photograph the blue sedan.

Supe stated that he should have taken his earnings in the form of a check rather than leaving with cash.

In retrospect, the man wishes he had sought a security guard because he believes a woman who had been following him around all evening may have assisted the gunman.

“I noticed a young lady and said hi to her.” She stood in front of me for approximately two hours. Supe told Chicago’s WGN-TV, “She knew exactly how much I had to the T.” “The person approached me in such a way that he was kind of saying a particular amount of money, so it looked really suspicious.” Supe also expressed his disappointment that the casino did not do more to safeguard him.

He claims to be a black card member who has spent millions of dollars at Rivers Casino. He had to rush back inside the facility after being robbed to inform security of the incident.

Rivers Casino has assisted the authorities in their investigation by giving all surveillance footage. Over the last year, the company has also expanded its outside security patrols, according to the company.

“Rivers’ main focus is the safety and security of guests and team members. As a result of the environment, Rivers has boosted external security patrols 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is a condensed version of the information.