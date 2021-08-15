After winning £2.4 million in the lottery 17 years ago, a Merseyrail employee’s “regular life” resumed.

A Wirral man who won £2.4 million in the national lottery 17 years ago has spoken out about his spending habits.

Ben Woods, from Rock Ferry, won £2,485,736, with a lucky dip ticket purchased by his mother in 2004 when he was only 23 years old.

He claims that after a few years of traveling abroad, the former Merseyrail employee has settled down “to a normal life” barely three miles from his family’s house.

Last week, the now-40-year-old was part of a group of National Lottery millionaires who participated in a beach clean-up in New Brighton to raise awareness about the problems of plastic pollution. He says that while the lottery victory has impacted his life, he has taken sure to stay “grounded.”

“Money doesn’t change who you are, but it can influence how you are,” Ben told The Washington Newsday.

“I used to work as a train guard at Birkenhead Central. It was a terrific job, and I got to work with some great people.”

Ben quit his work after winning and traveled across the world for several years before meeting his wife and settling down.

“At the time I won, I was young and it was a public-facing role, and I felt like I couldn’t and didn’t want to continue,” he added.

“I was just 23 when I got it, and I spent the most of my twenties traveling across the world.

“I spent all of my time on vacations, and the next year, in 2005, I met my girlfriend, who is now my wife.

“We married, had children, and went on to live a normal life.”

Ben might have moved anywhere after collecting his fortune, but he preferred to remain in Birkenhead, where he grew up.

“I moved out of my parents’ house three miles down the road and got my own house,” he explained.

“A lot of people say I wouldn’t stay here, but all of my friends and family are here; just because you can move anyplace doesn’t mean you have to leave everyone behind.”

