After Wife Gets Pregnant, Stepfather Throws 9-Year-Old Child Into River; Body Recovered.

A father was arrested in India on Tuesday for throwing his 9-year-old stepdaughter into a river and murdering her.

On Tuesday morning, the child’s body was recovered from the Panchganga river in Maharashtra’s western state, and the culprit was named as Yuvraj Salokhe.

Salokhe, a silver ornament factory worker, had lately married the victim’s divorced mother. He promised the woman at the time of the marriage that he would look after her daughter from a prior marriage. When the woman became pregnant with Salokhe’s child, however, he began battling with his wife over the older girl, according to The Times of India.

Salokhe chose to get rid of his wife’s daughter since he didn’t accept her. While the child was playing alone on Sunday, he took her for a bike ride and left her in a secluded location.

He put the girl back on the bike and then flung her into the river when she started wailing, according to Maharashtra Times [Google Translate indicated].

When he went home, his wife informed him that the girl had vanished. Salokhe pretended to look for the girl and reported her missing to the police station. He became involved in the search as well.

Salokhe admitted to throwing the girl into the river when the police became suspicious and questioned him on Monday.

The search for the girl in the river began on Monday, but it had to be put on hold at night. The body of the youngster was discovered by the local administrative government’s rescue squad on Tuesday. Following the recovery of the body, it was taken for an autopsy.

The incident has sparked an investigation by the police.

Last month, a man in Odisha, India’s eastern state, allegedly strangled his 15-year-old stepdaughter for conversing on the phone late at night.

The man allegedly attempted suicide after the teen died, according to authorities. After being rescued by his second wife, he was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition. In a fit of passion, the accused struck the girl viciously with a wooden plank.