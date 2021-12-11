After weeks of tragedy on Merseyside’s roadways, there was heartbreak just before Christmas.

Over the course of five days, four retirees were killed in three different car accidents.

Police said on Tuesday (December 2) that a 93-year-old woman who was hurt in an accident last Saturday had died.

Last week, two women in their 70s and 80s died after being struck by a car in Birkdale, near Southport.

A guy in his 70s died the next day after being hit by a car in Kirkby.

Other mishaps have occurred on the roadways in recent days, with bad weather making driving conditions difficult.

These are the biggest situations that have occurred in the last several weeks.

On December 4, a 93-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after a collision on Dunnings Bridge Road in Netherton.

She was one of four people who got medical attention following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12.30pm, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection with Park Lane West, near the Park Hotel, following reports of a collision involving three vehicles: a black Audi Q3, a blue Audi A4, and a black Ford Galaxy.

A 93-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Audi Q3, died on Tuesday, according to Merseyside Police.

Police indicated on Friday (December 10) that they were still looking into the matter.

On Wednesday, December 1, Charles Patterson was killed when his car was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Moorgate Road in Kirkby.

The 79-year-old, who had dementia and Alzheimer’s, died at the scene despite the presence of emergency personnel.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Charles’ family wrote in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we must report the terrible death of Charles Patterson, 79, who died in a roadside mishap near his Kirkby home.

“Donna and Darren’s loving father, adoring grandfather to his five grandchildren, and wonderful friend to many.

“Charlie is reunited with his loving wife, Doris, after 15 years away.

“He is finally at peace after surviving Covid last year and battling dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“We would appreciate privacy as a family as we struggle with this tragic loss.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to the emergency services, who were both present.”

