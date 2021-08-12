After “weeks of interruption,” KFC is experiencing a food scarcity.

Following weeks of disruption, KFC has issued a warning to customers about the possibility of food shortages at its restaurants.

The fast-food company issued a tweet warning customers that “some items may not be available” and that they are “working hard to keep everything running smoothly.”

The Chicken firm has not stated which menu items will be affected by the shortages or what is causing the issue. However, it’s likely that a shortage of HGV drivers is contributing to the problem.

A Liverpool coffee shop has been commended for serving ‘life-saving’ coffee.

It is estimated that there is a 100,000-strong shortage of HGV drivers, owing in part to the so-called “pingdemic,” but also to a labor shortage caused by Brexit.

Travel limitations caused by the Coronavirus are also being blamed for the scarcity of haulage drivers.

In recent weeks, a shortage of HGV drivers has caused delays in supermarket restocking, with several outlets reporting empty shelves.

Due to packaging limitations, some items may be packaged differently, and the company has asked customers to be patient with their “amazing teams” throughout the shortages.

The duration of the outage is unknown at this time.

“The Colonel has just come from a long day at the fryers and wants to give the following message,” KFC UK wrote in a tweet.

“There has been some disturbance in the last several weeks, so things may be different when you come back to see us.

“We understand it isn’t ideal, but we’re doing everything we can to keep things going smoothly.”

KFC has not stated how many locations will be affected by the shortages.

KFC has been struck by food shortages for the second time in recent years.

After running out of chicken, the fast food behemoth was forced to close 600 locations across the United Kingdom in 2018.

KFC attributed the problem to the fact that it had recently switched delivery companies and that its new partner, DHL, was experiencing teething problems.