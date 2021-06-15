After weekend celebrations, knives were discovered hidden in the sand on Formby beach.

After hundreds went to the famed beauty site this weekend, trash including drug paraphernalia and blades was left strewn around Formby beach.

The beach was “rammed” with sunseekers who were basking in some of the warmest temperatures of the year.

“The beach was busy with lots of families and lots of young kids enjoying barbecues- the music was on it was all high hearted and then the weather was shining and they were having a fantastic time,” Heather Hall of Formby and Freshfield Beach Litter Angels told the ECHO.

“I went down with a coworker at 7 p.m. and cleared roughly one and a half dunes in two hours.” It was awful to have nine binbags full of garbage.

“To be honest, I don’t comprehend the thinking. If you go for a picnic there, it’ll be heavy when you get there but light when you get back.”

Towels, empty cans and bottles, plastic containers, and evidence of drug use were among the items discovered.

“There were a lot of parties,” Heather added. We discovered disposable barbecues buried in the sand.

“Then it’s just plastic, glass, and a lot of the silver cannisters from inhaling the gas from the balloons,” says the narrator.

Two knives discovered by volunteer litter pickers were among the more concerning discoveries.

“We discovered a huge kitchen knife buried, which has already been turned in to the police,” Heather said.

“That wasn’t a nice find when you think there’s families out there with their kids running up and down the dunes. If a kid had slid on that, it doesn’t bear thinking about.

“We also discovered a little one, but it was razor-sharp.”

She added: “A lot of volunteers have been out posting that they’ve collected so many bags but a lot of people are now getting disheartened by it because it doesn’t seem to be changing.

“At the moment, it’s a constant issue. You can see them approaching. The summary comes to a close.