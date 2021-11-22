After wearing black trainers, a boy was “forced to sit in the school corridor.”

After his school refused to allow him wear trainers after foot surgery, a mother claims her son was excluded.

Joshua Smith, a 13-year-old student at West Derby School, was allegedly forced to sit in the corridor due to the school’s uniform policy, according to Crystal Smith.

Joshua had surgery on his toe during October half-term, which caused him discomfort and pain and could take up to 12 weeks to recuperate.

While waiting for the bus, a woman was sexually assaulted.

Crystal claims that despite obtaining a letter from a doctor stating that he can’t wear conventional shoes until his foot heals, the school has refused to let him wear trainers after the operation.

The mother of two, 34, from Tuebrook, told The Washington Newsday: “I don’t believe that’s fair because he’s had a foot procedure and the instructor says, ‘He’s walking around comfortably.’ But that’s not the point; it takes 12 weeks to heal even if he’s walking about normally.

“I don’t want him in isolation, so he has to sit outside the office. Isolation is a punishment, and he hasn’t done anything wrong.

“Well, he can’t be in class, so we’ll sit him outside one of our classrooms,” they explained.

She continued, ” “Because it hasn’t healed, he is still in pain. And he’s in pain in his other foot as he waits for his other foot to be fixed.

“They wanted to do both at the same time, but I told them they couldn’t since he couldn’t walk.

“I’m not urging him to wear them all the time because the trainers are soft and don’t press on his toe.

“He’s not wearing dazzling colored footwear; he’s wearing black trainers.”

Crystal claims she warned the school she would keep her kid out of school for a year if they wouldn’t let him wear trainers, but Joshua insisted on going to school because he “didn’t want to get his mother and father in trouble.”

The mother, who has three children at West Derby School, claims she informed the school that she has a note from her son’s doctor stating that he is unable to wear conventional shoes while his foot heals.

“They said,” Crystal said. “Summary concludes.””