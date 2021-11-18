After water cannons were fired at Filipino boats, the Philippines warns China about the US Defense Treaty.

Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons at two Philippine boats transporting supplies to a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing Philippine officials to issue a warning to the Chinese regarding their mutual defense treaty with the US.

Second Thomas Shoal, located in the Philippine province of Palawan, is a strategically important waterway that has been claimed by a number of countries. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan all have overlapping claims, according to the Associated Press.

No one was wounded in the incident Tuesday, according to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., but the two ships had to abort their objective of providing supplies to forces occupying the shoal.

“Our fury, condemnation, and protest of the occurrence” were addressed to China by the Philippine government, according to Locsin, who added that “this inability to show self-restraint harms the special relationship between the Philippines and China.”

However, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told the Associated Press that the coast guard was attempting to maintain Chinese sovereignty, claiming that the Philippine ships had entered Chinese seas without permission.

While the United States has no claim to the waterway, military units have previously assisted in patrolling the area. President Joe Biden earlier guaranteed the Philippines that the US will uphold the Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea and has converted seven shoals into missile-protected island bases to bolster its claims, escalating tensions and alarmed rival claimants as well as Western countries led by the United States.

In a tweet, Locsin stated the three Chinese coast guard ships were acting illegally and advised them to “take note and back off.”

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said the Philippines planned to deploy coast guard and Bureau of Fisheries vessels instead of naval ships to back up its forces and enforce fishing restrictions at Second Thomas Shoal, which Filipinos refer to as Ayungin and China refers to as the Ren’ai reef.

According to him, the number of Chinese surveillance ships in the far-flung shoal and around Thitu, a larger Philippine-occupied island in the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea’s most hotly contested territory, has increased in recent weeks.

Philippine military will not be prevented from returning to the country. This is a condensed version of the information.