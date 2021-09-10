After watching their home fill with flood water, their mother and children were in tears.

When her partner received a video of their house filling with water during floods in Birkenhead yesterday, a mother of two began to scream.

Amy Caroline, 26, was at work when her Borough Road home was flooded as heavy rain triggered flooding over the Wirral, causing delays in trains, school closures, and stranded motorists.

“I couldn’t go, so I ended up crying for the most of my shift,” she told The Washington Newsday. I was eager to see my children. They were weeping and upset.”

Her laminate flooring are bubbling, her washer is inundated, and her children’s PlayStation is broken as a result of the flooding.

The furniture and toys downstairs, as well as the room of her seven-year-old daughter, are still damp.

“It’s devastating,” Amy remarked. Right now, as we speak, I’m simply staring at the floor. It’s terrifying to think it’ll all be pulled apart.”

She has no idea who is to blame for the water she claims was caused by a busted pipe outside.

While the pipe has previously caused issues with water draining away, Amy claims her home has never flooded in the six years she has lived there.

Amy is concerned that she will have to bear the expense of repairs herself because she does not have home insurance.

“We’re a young family,” Amy continued. You don’t believe we’ll need house insurance, do you?”

The mother is also frightened that the basement beneath the house would flood.

“We have a small basement underneath us that has been inundated in water, so it will produce a major damp issue,” she explained.

They were trapped up upstairs with their son, daughter, cat, and dog last night, unable to prepare meals since the electricity had been switched off below.

As the rain continued to fall, Amy’s partner drained much of the water from the house.

“Bless him, my spouse is done in,” she added. He’s knocked it out of the park. He’s gotten the majority of it done, emptied, and organized.

“However, he’s in excruciating pain right now. He has back ache as a result of scooping up all the water.”

They won’t be able to do much more until the entire extent of the water damage is assessed and the repair costs are determined.

Amy.