After watching ‘Squid Game,’ here are 5 reasons why you should watch ‘Dr. Brain.’

The heat is on for Netflix’s latest K-drama attempt, Dr. Brain, following the runaway success of Squid Game, the streaming world’s most popular show of all time.

The drama, which debuted globally on November 4 as Apple TV+’s first-ever Korean-language series, follows brain scientist Dr. Koh Sewon (played by Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun) on an obsessive quest to discover what happened to his kid by synchronizing his brain with that of the recently deceased.

These “brain syncs” allow him to access their memories in the hopes of uncovering clues to his past and present mysteries.

While the Squid Game sensation may appear to be a difficult act to follow, there are a few reasons why you should add the equally appealing Dr. Brain series to your K-drama watch list.

1. One of South Korea’s Visionary Filmmakers’ First K-Drama

Dr. Brain’s director/creator Kim Jee-woon, who has directed some of South Korea’s most celebrated films, including drama/horror thrillers like A Tale of Two Sisters and A Quiet Family, is in strong hands.

Director Kim has worked with some of South Korea’s most well-known actors, including Lee Byung-hun of Squid Game in A Bittersweet Life, which premiered at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, and I Saw the Devil (starring Lee and veteran Korean actor Choi Min-sik from the Oldboy film), which premiered in the United States at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

2. A Korean Noir Style That’s All Your Own

Dr. Brain, which combines sci-fi thrills, horror, and mystery, has a “noir feeling and a Korean graphic novel feel” that hasn’t been seen before in South Korea, according to director Kim.

The murder mystery premise was enriched with several additional layers to create the series for Apple TV+, while maintaining its original intention and emotional elements, Kim explained. Based on a webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga, the murder mystery premise was enriched with several additional layers to create the series for Apple TV+, while maintaining its original intention and emotional elements, Kim explained.

Dr. Brain is Lee's first feature picture since Parasite, despite various other projects he'd worked on following the multi-Oscar-winning film's failure to "see the light" due to the COVID-19 epidemic.