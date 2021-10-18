After watching her doorbell footage, a woman was ‘horrified.’

After a man rang her doorbell and appeared to jot down the breed of one of her dogs while she was out, a woman has been “terrified” to walk her dogs.

Nicola Freeman of West Kirby was “horrified” to see the video while out with her kid on Thursday evening (October 14) shortly after 8 p.m., when her Ring doorbell alerted her to the visitor.

“Just seen this guy on our ring doorbell video come to our house in West Kirby, it looks like they are checking houses for dogs, he looks through the glass in the door through to the kitchen where our dogs are and says Pomeranian, ours isn’t a Pomeranian but he is a white fluffy dog,” Nicola said on social media last night.

She later stated that she contacted Merseyside Police after someone suggested she report the event, and that she is now afraid to go out alone with her dogs for fear of being robbed.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Nicola stated: “I had just popped out with my son and could see they were at the door on my phone, so I raced back home and viewed the video.

“Our front door is glass, so you can see right through it. When I’m in, we close the curtain over it, but that’s tough to do when you’re leaving.

“The man rang our regular doorbell, not the ring bell, and the dogs are freaking out.

“When I first saw it, I had no idea what he was saying, but I went back and watched it again. One of our canines is a fluffy white thing who can be seen looking toward the kitchen and saying ‘pomeranian’ and writing it down.

“I’m not sure why he stated it aloud like that. It’s not a Pomeranian, although it may be mistaken for one.

“I posted it on the Crimewatch Wirral Facebook page to warn others.”

