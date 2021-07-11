After watching Amanda Holden in the top spot for England, an Italian fan switches teams.

The video of Amanda Holden getting ready at Wembley Stadium leaves very little to the imagination.

In the video, Amanda, a 50-year-old Everton supporter, is seen getting out of bed, getting ready, and putting on red heels.

Every stage of the mother of two’s beauty routine was disclosed, revealing how she keeps her immaculate appearance.

Celebrities such as Kate Moss and Tom Cruise are likely to attend the Euro 2020 final.

Amanda has her roots done and fake eyelashes applied in the video that was shared on Instagram.

She’s also wearing a full face of makeup, with a neutral lip to finish.

As the movie progresses, Amanda dons an England shirt and denim shorts and walks out of her house and along the decked flooring.

The tagline at the end of the video reads, “Come on England.” We’ll see you soon, Wembley!”

Followers were eager to comment on the post, which received a lot of attention.

“Delicious pins! One person wrote, “You look fantastic!”

Another screamed, “You go, hun!” This is incredible.”

A third wrote, “I am from Italy, but I will change my team for you.”