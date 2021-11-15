After wasps stung her head and neck 47 times, the woman’s urine turned’soy sauce-colored.’

After being stung by a swarm of wasps that delivered about 50 stings to her head and neck, a woman’s blood and urine turned the color of soy sauce.

After getting stung by a swarm of wasps, the anonymous woman from China’s Sichuan region went to the emergency room of Chengdu Medical College’s First Affiliated Hospital. Doctors who examined her found 47 stings, several of which were bleeding, according to China’s state-run news agency China News Service.

When the woman was admitted to the hospital, physicians discovered she had developed acute renal failure, liver failure, and coagulation failure—a condition in which the body’s blood clots.