After wandering the neighborhood with his head stuck in a Cheesy Puff container, a baby bear was rescued.

After neighbours in an Asheville, North Carolina neighborhood observed her roaming around with a cheesy puff container stuck on her head, a bear cub was rescued and returned to the wild. Others said she was saved via drone footage, while wildlife scientists applauded the community for getting together and assisting with rescue attempts.

After receiving reports of the bear cub strolling around with a plastic container on her head Monday evening, wildlife scientists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) spent two days attempting to locate her.

The commission used public outreach on the popular social media app NextDoor to help them locate the cub, according to District Biologist Justin McVey.

“Asheville citizens led us directly to the cub thanks to direct calls to our biologists and messages in response to our agency’s NextDoor post,” McVey said in a statement on Facebook. “We were able to dart and anesthetize the bear safely, remove the jar from her head, and conduct a health check on her.” She was in excellent health, with no injuries or lacerations, and was moved to a distant place in western North Carolina right away.” The cub most likely got the plastic jar caught on her head while digging through trash, according to McVey. He described her as “feisty and ready to go,” which they interpreted as a positive indication.

He stated that, despite their staff’s training for such scenarios, the public’s assistance allowed them to respond fast.

However, many people mentioned in the comments section of the NCWRC’s official statement that Help Asheville Bears (HAB), a privately funded non-profit that works to protect bears from illegal poaching, assisted with the rescue by informing them of the bear’s location after receiving a tip from a drone operator.

HAB alleged in a statement that the official NCWRC post contained “inaccuracies and misleading information.” They also claimed that the bear’s finder, Stephan Pruitt, and HAB had been “deliberately” and “blatantly spurned.” In the end, it was drone footage from Pruitt that led HAB founder Jody Williams to the cub with the cheesy puff container still stuck on her head, according to their statement.

