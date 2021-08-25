After ‘wandering out of holiday club,’ a 6-year-old girl was discovered alone on the road.

After her mother said she strayed out of a primary school vacation club, a six-year-old child was discovered walking down a Wirral street.

Her mother used a private Facebook group today to warn other parents and thank a woman who came to her aid after her daughter was discovered roaming along Manor Road.

She stated the girl had left the group this morning, which is headquartered at Liscard Primary School in Wallasey but is administered by private operator Premier Education Group, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Would just like to thank the lady who found my six year old kid on Manor Road this morning,” the mother wrote in the Wallasey Gossip forum.

“If someone could put me in touch with the lady, I would be forever grateful,” she continued.

Hundreds of people commented on the mother’s post.

“Oh my my, this is terrible,” one individual exclaimed.

“I hope she’s okay and not too upset. Congratulations to the lady who discovered her xx”

Merseyside Police said that they found a little child on Manor Road, and that she was later returned to a local vacation club.

“Two officers on patrol found a little girl on Manor Road this morning,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“She has been restored to the holiday club and is in good health.”

Premier Education Group has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment on many occasions.