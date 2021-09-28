After wandering onto the runway, a turtle delays five flights.

After a turtle strolled onto the runway at Japan’s Narita Airport, officials were compelled to briefly halt flights.

According to The Guardian, the turtle walked onto the international airport’s runway on Friday morning, causing five planes to be delayed.

After discovering the reptile on the tarmac, a pilot contacted traffic control, causing a 15-minute delay while workers rushed to collect the animal.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun, they then removed the turtle from the runway and searched the area for other objects, causing the delay.

An All-Nippon Airways Airbus A380, which is painted with images of sea turtles, was among the planes delayed on the runway, according to the Guardian.

The decorations, which were unveiled in July 2020, were supposed to commemorate the airline’s operations to Hawaii, where sea turtles are seen as a traditional emblem of wisdom and good fortune by some.

The jet would have made 14 weekly flights to Honolulu before the COVID outbreak, but it has since been diverted to cover domestic travel.

It was scheduled to fly to Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost island, when the turtle caused the delay, which lasted several minutes.

Airport staff, according to the Mainichi Shimbun, sometimes remove animals, primarily raccoons as well as stray cats and dogs.

According to the site, airport officials suspect the turtle may have escaped from its retention pond, which is located just yards from the airport.

“In Hawaii, sea turtles are viewed as bringing good luck, and we hope this turtle that came to see the flight off signifies a happy future,” All-Nippon Airways stated in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

All-Nippon Airways has been approached for comment by this website.

In Tokyo, there is a tortoise.

A huge tortoise was observed walking through the crowded streets of Tokyo with its owner earlier this year, capturing the attention of Japanese folks in an equally unique scenario.

Bon-chan, a huge African spurred tortoise, strolled through a city street in Tsukishima with his owner Mitani Hisao.

The turtle was seen gently making its way around the city in a TikTok video posted by @sugiomark in June that went viral.

During the video, a narrator explains, “His name is Bon-chan, and he’s 25 years old.”

“Mr. Mitani’s wife bought him when he was young,” the story continued. This is a condensed version of the information.