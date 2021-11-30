After Walmart demanded a $200 settlement for a dismissed shoplifting case, a woman was awarded $2.1 million.

According to the Associated Press, an Alabama woman who was wrongfully accused of shoplifting in a Walmart has been awarded more than $2 million.

In her second case against Walmart, a jury in Mobile County sided with Lesleigh Nurse. She first filed a lawsuit against the corporation after being wrongfully arrested and charged of theft for items she had already paid for. She began receiving threatening emails from a law company asking that she pay a $200 settlement after the lawsuit was dropped.

Walmart was behind the emails, according to the current case, which was filed in 2018 by attorney Vince Kilborn, and they were taking advantage of a state statute that many people were unaware of. Retailers were allowed to collect money from anyone accused of shoplifting under the law. Nurse and others wrongfully accused of shoplifting, on the other hand, were nevertheless required to pay.

The lawsuit claimed that “the defendants have engaged in a pattern and practice of falsely accusing innocent Alabama people of shoplifting and then attempted to collect money from the wrongfully accused.”

According to local news station WKRG 5, testimony during the trial revealed that the shop has been abusing the law for the past two years, receiving hundreds of millions of dollars as a result. Walmart isn’t the only shop to use the law, but it’s unclear if any other companies were included in the complaint or trial.

Walmart’s defense attorneys insist that the company did not cross any legal lines.

According to AL.com, Walmart said in a statement, “We want our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience in our shops.” “We take steps to help prevent, identify, and respond to theft, which is a problem that affects all merchants and costs the US economy tens of billions of dollars each year. We continue to feel that our employees performed responsibly.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to AL.com, Nurse claimed in a lawsuit that she was stopped in November 2016 while attempting to exit a Walmart with food she claimed she had already paid for. She claimed to have utilized self-checkout, but that the scanning gadget had been stuck. Her explanation was not accepted by the workers, and she was detained for shoplifting.

