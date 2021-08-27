After walking over thermal features, a woman was fined $2000 and banned from Yellowstone for two years.

According to the Associated Press, a lady who strolled in a restricted thermal feature zone of Yellowstone National Park was sentenced to a week in jail, made to pay over $2,000 in fines and taxes, and is barred from the park.

According to a statement from acting US Attorney Bob Murray, the 26-year-old Connecticut lady was caught on video stepping off the boardwalk and strolling on the thermal features of the Norris Geyser Basin.

“A criminal trial and jail term may appear severe, but it is preferable than spending time in a burn unit,” Murray said.

On the boardwalk, where visitors may walk across the geyser basin, there are signs advising visitors not to go off the boardwalk.

On August 18, the woman pled guilty to a petty misdemeanor of foot travel in thermal zones. She was forced to pay $1,000 in fines and perform 1,000 hours of community service. Presiding Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced her to two years of unsupervised probation and barred her from visiting Yellowstone during that period.

The woman has until the end of January to complete her sentence and complete her community service. According to Mark Trimble, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Wyoming, she has until December 2022 to pay the amount.

When reached by phone on Thursday, the woman, who did not hire a counsel, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said she was in the park with two other individuals on July 22 when she and one other person walked off the boardwalk and onto thermal ground in Norris Geyser Basin, despite warning signs to stay on the boardwalk. Other visitors documented the violation with photos and video.

The other person who went off the boardwalk was not identified in court records, and no co-defendants were charged.

In a statement, Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said, “Boardwalks in geyser basins safeguard visitors and delicate thermal formations.” “Scalding water just beneath the surface can produce serious or deadly burns because the ground is weak and thin.”

Since the late 1800s, more than 20 individuals have died in and near Yellowstone from hot spring-related ailments, according to park officials.

The most recent fatality occurred in the in June of 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.