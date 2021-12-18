After waking up with a ‘hangover,’ Dad receives a dreadful prognosis.

After a ‘hangover’ turned out to be life-threatening, a father of two received a tragic prognosis.

Andy Jones, 39, of Ellesmere Port, was born with a damaged kidney that “should have” impacted him as he grew up but didn’t.

Andy had the “attitude of being an ordinary dude, going to live forever” until a blood test during a routine specialist checkup yielded results that made him feel like his life was gone after months of weakness and exhaustion.

“Sometimes, you know after you’ve had a wonderful night, you deserve the hangover,” the billionaire told The Washington Newsday.

“But that’s how I felt all the time, after just having a pint or, for argument’s sake, simply getting a Chinese or a takeaway.”

“It was evident that my kidneys weren’t operating as well as they should have been.”

“I was being dragged down by it.” It made me feel exhausted, lethargic, and weak.

“And I just had the feeling, even though I’d had days like this before, that something wasn’t quite right.”

Andy was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure, also known as kidney failure, and would require dialysis and a transplant, according to the doctor.

Andy knew his kidneys weren’t going to live forever, but the news hit him like a ton of bricks.

He pondered what may have been and feared that he would never see his two daughters reach the age of eighteen.

“I’d say my life was over for 72 hours following that chat, is probably the best way of putting it,” the father of two stated.

“I wasn’t a really useful member of society.” I was concerned. There was no way out for me.” “The most of it was ifs and buts, remorse and regrets for my prior life and going out and enjoying myself in my 20s, getting drunk most weekends, eating garbage,” Andy continued.

“Fortunately, I quickly realized that I couldn’t linger on it and that I couldn’t change it.”

“In fact, if I could go back in time, I’d definitely do it all over again since I had so much fun.”

“I’ve had a good life, and may it continue for a long time.”

“But those first several days were simply more guilt and hate on myself, I guess.”

