In an incident that she described as “scarring her for life,” a student awoke to find a naked man in her room.

The unidentified 21-year-old law student was sleeping in her boyfriend’s city center apartment when the bedroom door flung open and the couple saw a naked male.

The student, speaking to The Washington Newsday, said: “It’s scarred me for the rest of my life. I was trembling. It was unlike anything I’d ever known.

"It's strange to wake up in your own home to find someone you don't recognize, especially when they're bloody b*****k naked.

“I was terrified to wander around the house alone.”

The man then went into an unoccupied room and began getting dressed, despite the student’s boyfriend telling him to leave.

The incident awoke the other flatmates who were asleep in various rooms, and they assisted in forcing the man out of the building.

The man abandoned a coat containing his ID while being removed from the premises.

Police were dispatched to remove the man who began beating on the door, demanding the return of his coat.

According to The Washington Newsday, the law student said: “‘I want my jacket, I want my jacket,’ he kept repeating.

“There was no explanation for why he was naked, or why he was in their home.

“If you’re drunk and you unintentionally go inside the wrong house and someone asks, “What are you doing?” you’d probably say, “Oh, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m drunk, I got mixed up.”

“He just sat there and didn’t say anything.”

The gang decided not to file a report with the officers on the site.

Merseyside Police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday: “In the early hours of Wednesday, December 15, we received a report of suspicious activity at a property on Seymour Street in Liverpool city centre.

“Officers responded to a report that a man had entered a property about 5.20 a.m., and investigations revealed that he had entered the wrong property.

“There was no complaint filed by the tenants, and no arrests were made.”

“Merseyside Police,” they added.

