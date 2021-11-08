After waking up paralyzed, a fit and healthy father’s life was turned upside down.

After a sudden and massive stroke while laying in bed, a fit and healthy father awoke paralyzed.

Mark Paterson, 48, had lived an active lifestyle, taking his eight-year-old son Jamie mountain biking, hiking, and paddleboarding in Cheshire’s Delamere Forest.

All of that came to a stop on September 2, 2021, when he suffered a severe stroke in bed, according to Cheshire Live.

Due to covid limitations, Mark would spend the next month at Leighton Hospital in Northwich, unable to see his wife and son.

His left arm was entirely paralyzed, and he could only walk short distances with the use of a walking stick due to considerable weakness in his left leg.

The father of one and competitive field archer has set up a GoFundMe campaign after his son told him that the bike trips they used to do together were the thing he missed the most.

Mark would have to use a specialty recumbent tricycle, which can cost upwards of £4,000, if he didn’t have his left arm.

Mark stated, ” “‘What would you most like to get back?’ I asked him on Saturday. And when he said ‘bikey bikey,’ which is his term for our bike trips, I started thinking of how I could do it.

“The tricycles are available at a specialised cycling store in Cuddington, but they cost around four grand. I couldn’t afford it because I’m on reduced sick pay. So the shopkeeper suggested that we set up a Gofundme page.

“I’d feel a little foolish asking for the full amount, so I’m hoping to raise $1500 instead. Any cash left over will be donated to Different Strokes. They’re a foundation that focuses on assisting working-age stroke survivors.” Mark is proud of how his little son has handled his father’s illness, and adds that being with his family has really aided his recuperation.

He stated, ” “He’s handling it admirably. He saw me before he went to bed, and then in the morning he saw the ambulance, and I was gone.

“Psychologically, being at home with them has been a huge benefit… 50% of your healing is up to you.”

