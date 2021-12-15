After waking up from a covid coma, a ‘fun-loving’ mother of 10 dies.

After five weeks in an induced coma, a “fun-loving” mother of ten died of coronavirus.

When Sharon Winsper of Seaforth first became ill in October, she assumed she had a terrible cold.

Sharon was transported to Aintree Hospital after struggling to breathe and testing positive for Covid-19. She was thrown into a coma.

Kerry Read, her mother’s daughter, claimed her mother appeared to be on the mend until she contracted an infection and pneumonia, and her condition “deteriorated overnight.”

Sharon passed away on December 9th, surrounded by her family.

Terry, 35, Kerry, 32, Louise, 30, Sarah, 29, Kevin, 27, Melissa, 21, James, 20, Crystal, 19, and Angelica, 17, are among her 10 children.

The single mother relocated to Liverpool from Birmingham ten years ago to be closer to the water.

Kerry said in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “She adored going to the beach. She desired to be near the water, and she felt it would be a good idea for the children to be able to go to the beach anytime they pleased.

“Because she was so nice, she’d made a lot of friends in Liverpool.

“She never seemed to be able to do enough for anyone. She was willing to listen to everybody and take on their issues.” Kerry stated that her mother cherished having a large family and spoke to several of her children on a daily basis.

Kerry has set up a Gofundme website to raise money to transport her mother’s remains from Liverpool to Birmingham, where she will be buried alongside her father and stillborn daughter, Grace.

Kerry stated, “She went into hospital on the 20th of October, having been ill for nearly a week but not realizing it was a coma until she arrived at the hospital, where she was immediately placed in one due to her inability to breathe.

“She’d been in bed for a week prior, but she assumed it was simply a nasty cold.

"She didn't realize how serious it was until she was having trouble breathing. An ambulance arrived and whisked her away to the hospital." Kerry reported her mother's condition appeared to be improving after five weeks in a coma.