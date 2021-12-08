After waking up a stranger, an HGV driver thrashed him with a wooden stick.

After his victim’s vehicle engine disturbed his sleep, a lorry driver assaulted him with a metre-long wooden stick.

At before 6 a.m., Paul Stanhope, 38, was sleeping in his vehicle when the sound of Ramunas Kiaulys’ HGV engine in the Kirkdale site on Sandhills Lane awoke him.

Stanhope, who wasn’t supposed to start work until 10 a.m., got out of his cab and began verbally abusing Mr Kiaulys and another driver.

Kiaulys yelled for him to calm down, but Stanhope returned to his own lorry, smashing the passenger window and costing £284 in damage.

He then rushed over to Mr Kiaulys, concealing a one-metre-long solid wooden stick behind a pillow, and began hitting the victim more than ten times with it.

“Mr Kiaulys couldn’t shut his door because the defendant is ‘totally unmanageable,” prosecutor Charles Lander said in Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 7.

Stanhope also used the weapon to smash the victim’s lorry’s driver’s glass, costing £342 in damage. Mr Kiaulys, who was larger than the defendant, took a wheel brace with him when he approached the defendant, who returned to his vehicle and abandoned the stick, fearing he would be further abused.

However, armed with a four-inch knife, he emerged and threatened to kill Mr Kiaulys, who retreated to his vehicle.

“The defendant was brandishing the knife around as he made his way into Mr Kiaulys’s cab and attempted to assault him more,” Mr Lander told the court.

“The defendant did not injure Mr Kiaulys with the knife, but he must have approached him extremely closely because images obtained later that day show slash wounds on Mr Kiaulys’s top.” After then, the defendant threw the knife at Mr Kiaulys.

“Mr Kiaulys claims to have kicked the defendant out of the cab before jumping on him and restraining him. Mr Kiaulys concedes hitting the defendant twice and then pressing his leg against his chest to confine him after he tried to resist. Stanhope was eventually apprehended by the police.” Stanhope denied it when questioned. “The summary has come to an end.”