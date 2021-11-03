After voters approve the measure, bars and clubs in Miami Beach may be able to sell alcohol earlier.

The Associated Press reported that most voters in a referendum Tuesday preferred ending alcohol sales three hours sooner in Miami Beach’s bars and clubs.

The vote to change the ending of alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. was prompted by a spike in nocturnal violence, boisterous crowds, and public drinking in the South Beach entertainment sector.

For years, tensions in the neighborhood have been rising as thousands of partygoers began to flock to the area year-round rather than just for a few weekends. According to the Associated Press, the COVID-19 outbreak exacerbated the problem, with city officials blocking automobiles from the area’s main roadway so eateries along Ocean Drive could set up extra outdoor sitting areas.

According to the Associated Press, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, a supporter of the alcohol sales initiative and a reelection winner on Tuesday, praised both victories. With the addition of new living spaces, offices, and cultural areas, he believes that setting an earlier limit on when people may buy alcohol will better balance South Beach’s entertainment zone as a “live, work, play” region.

During spring break, when over 1,000 people were arrested, the city implemented an 8 p.m. curfew. However, it was unclear how popular such policies were among people in a tourist-dependent city.

Last summer, the city’s commissioners agreed to a temporary ban on early-morning alcohol sales in South Beach. Staff must now draft laws to enact the referendum. Gelber believes that now that the voters have spoken, commissioners will embrace such initiatives.

According to the Miami Herald, voters in 2017 rejected a similar plan for a 2 a.m. alcohol sales ban on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Exemptions are possible, according to Gelber, who claimed he would be willing to let larger hotels with security employees serve alcohol until 5 a.m.

Critics claimed that the early cutoff would cost the city millions of dollars while doing nothing to reduce crime. According to the newspaper, South Beach club owners spent $675,000 on an unsuccessful referendum campaign.

Citizens for a Safe Miami Beach, which vows to “oppose measures that do,” stated in a statement that “today’s non-binding straw poll was an attempt at misdirection by leaders who have failed to curb the escalating problems of violence on Miami Beach.” This is a condensed version of the information.