After visiting with her daughter, Mum was blown away by the McDonald’s manager.

A McDonald’s manager blew a Southport mother away after the restaurant’s system went down while they were ordering their lunch.

On Wednesday, October 13, Ana Lopez Gonzales and her daughter dined at the restaurant at Kew Retail Park.

They ordered their dinner at the self-service station before the systems went down after they arrived at the restaurant.

‘Scared’ mother of one when black cabs refuse to take her home

After a long wait, a service member urged them to wait at the table for their food, but Ana opted to inquire about their food at the main counter.

Ana met with the restaurant’s manager, who went above and beyond to ensure they received their meals immediately and were satisfied.

“We went to McDonald’s and ordered through the self-service station,” the mother told The Washington Newsday. The self-counter turned out to be broken. Their systems had malfunctioned.

“A young kid approached us and informed us that their systems had failed. They will bring the meal over if you wait at the table, he replied.

“After a short delay, I went over to the main counter and explained what was going on to one of the women, who turned out to be the manager.”

“She went above and above to make sure we got our food and apologized over and over again.” She was quite pleasant and courteous. It’s arguably the nicest McDonald’s experience I’ve ever experienced.

“She was quite professional, and even my kid complimented me on how pleasant she was. “She gets a thumbs up.” Ana was so taken aback by her encounter that she decided to share it with a local Facebook group, where she received a flood of responses.

“There’s a young girl who works there; I don’t know who she is, but every time we go through the drive-thru, she pushes her head totally out the window with a big smiling expression!” said one individual.

She constantly appears to be in a good mood, which is nice to watch.”

“Kew is the best McDonald’s,” claimed another. “Everyone on staff is wonderful.”