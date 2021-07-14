After visiting to a stranger’s residence to pick up £300 that his daughter had lost, his father was taken aback.

After a “nice man” returned hundreds of pounds discovered “scattered” outside a Merseyside Boots, a family was taken aback.

Georgeana Kenny, 24, went shopping in St Helens town centre on Saturday morning, July 10, and took £300 out of a cash machine to donate towards her boyfriend Liam’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Georgeana’s father, Andy, 53, said daughter called him upset after leaving the Superdrug store in the town centre because the money she needed to pay a saxophonist had gone missing.

The father and daughter took to social media in the hopes that someone would have information or return the money, but they believed there was “no possibility” they would ever see it again.

Andy, on the other hand, stated he “couldn’t believe” who the legend who had returned the money was.

According to Andy, who spoke to the ECHO, “‘

Over the weekend, it was her boyfriend Liam’s birthday, and she’d planned a get-together for him at a pub in St Helens.

“In the morning, she walked into St Helens town centre and took out £300 from a cash machine to pay various people. She immediately called me agitated, saying she had no idea what she’d done with the money.

“Don’t worry about it, I’ll lend you the money, don’t worry about it,” I said. She stated she had it in town at Superdrug, but it’s now gone.”

Andy asked anyone who found it to kindly return it and contact him or Georgeana on Facebook.

A woman promptly contacted Andy to tell her father and daughter had discovered a big sum of money outside Boots, but Andy couldn’t believe “who was behind the door” when he went to collect it.

Andy stated, “My father and daughter found £220 near Boots in St Helens, and Superdrug is close to Boots, she said. She claimed they waited outside in case something happened, and then she gave me her father’s address.

"I came down in the afternoon and knew who he was. He's a year or two older than me, but we grew up together.