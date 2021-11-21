After visiting her sister’s grave, a woman was left heartbroken.

Families have been left distraught after valuable things were allegedly removed from the graves of their loved ones.

A rash of thefts has been recorded at Everton Cemetery on Long Lane, affecting a number of families.

After viewing a post on Facebook about similar events, Janine Murphy, from Anfield, said beautiful stones from her sister’s grave had been removed when they went to visit on Wednesday.

“My friend was on a Facebook page called Friends of Everton Cemetery and she had seen a post claiming someone’s stones had been robbed off the grave,” the 36-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“The next day, my sister and I decided to go to the cemetery and check on Ashley’s grave.”

We arrived at our sister’s burial and as soon as we got out of the car, we looked around and were astounded to see that all of the stones had vanished.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing.”

Janine described the encounter as “heartbreaking,” recalling a similar incident at her mother’s burial last year.

“Whoever it is has been doing this for a long time,” she continued, “since my mother’s stones were robbed last year, so they’re always targeting this cemetery for the stones.”

“It’s painful because that was only placed on my sister’s grave seven months ago.”

“My sister died 30 years ago, but we never had a burial, and the one we did have was small, so as we grew older, we decided to pool our resources and pay for a headstone and stones for her.”

“They know exactly what stones to look for because the stones aren’t inexpensive.”

“They’re not want the gravel, but the real gleaming ones.”

“It’s distressing to think that someone could stroll into a cemetery and remove your belongings from a grave.”

“It’s heartbreaking.”

When Jan Coakley, of Everton, went to the cemetery on Tuesday, she saw stones had been removed from her mother’s, father’s, and younger sister Bernadette’s graves.

The 54-year-old alleges this is the fourth time her family’s tomb has been vandalized over the years, including “smashing up” a bench at the site.

Another incident, according to Jan, was also involved. “The summary has come to an end.”