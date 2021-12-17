After Virgil van Dijk’s injury, the title winner picks out a Liverpool player for appreciation.

Following Virgil van Dijk’s injury, the championship winner chooses a Liverpool player to thank.

A Liverpool champion praised Ibrahima Konate’s superb performance against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Due to positive Covid tests, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all unavailable, and the Reds got off to the worst possible start as Jonjo Shelvey put the Magpies up 1-0 in the first few minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers were 2-1 up at halftime thanks to strikes from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool won their eighth game in a row in all competitions because to Trent Alexander-spectacular Arnold’s long-range third.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold stuns anyone who isn’t paying attention as the Reds avoid the unthinkable.

Supporters of Newcastle United claim Liverpool aided their team’s comeback triumph.

After the 22-year-old stepped in at the last minute to stand in for Van Dijk, Nigel Spackman, a member of the renowned 1987-88 title-winning team, hailed Konate’s effort.

According to LFC TV, Spackman said, “He was rather good, and he was quite sharp.””

On the ball, he exhibited his speed while remaining composed.”

Konate has made eight appearances for the Reds since coming from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Meanwhile, Spackman stressed the importance of Liverpool’s consistency, stating that there is minimal space for error among the three title contenders.

“It maintains the pressure on Man City and keeps us ahead of Chelsea, which is exactly what you want throughout the Christmas period,” he added.

Everton held the Reds to a 1-1 tie, putting them three points clear of Chelsea in third place.