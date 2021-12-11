After violent murders, police encountered the’smell of death’ at the home of a former officer.

As snow accumulated on a residential street, fingers were discovered in a manhole.

When authorities inspected the top floor flat in the semi-detached house above, they were greeted by the “smell of death.”

Black binbags of human remains rested in a wardrobe, with more in the tea chest and bathroom, revealing the killer of Martyn Duffey, a 16-year-old Birkenhead teenager.

Martyn had hitchhiked from Birkenhead to London and was sleeping rough in Euston Station.

The catering student, on the other hand, did not return home to his family.

In a devastating documentary released in 2020, his siblings Hazel and Graham expressed their sorrow about not knowing where he was, saying, “He vanished in front of our eyes.”

“Dad was tireless in his quest for Martyn; he had his photo on his nightstand and he would always gaze at it and say, ‘Where are you son?'” they recalled.

Martyn’s body was discovered beneath the floorboards of Dennis Nilsen’s home at 195 Melrose Avenue in London, which they were unaware of.

On May 17, 1980, Nilsen is thought to have run into Martyn while sleeping rough at Euston Station on his way back from a union meeting in Southport.

Martyn was enticed back to his flat by the promise of food and a place to sleep for the night.

Rather than comforting him, Nilsen strangled the sleeping boy and drowned him in the kitchen sink.

He then bathed with the body, which he subsequently described as “the youngest-looking I’d ever seen,” and used it for sexual activity before storing it for two days in a cupboard.

After detecting symptoms of bloating, the killer put the boy’s body under the floorboards.

Martyn, who was born in Scotland in 1945, was the third known victim of the deadly Nilsen.

The siblings of the Birkenhead youngster eventually revealed what his murderer did with his belongings.

They explained: “He borrowed Martyn’s bags and proceeded to Euston to fetch his briefcase, which he used to transport his sandwich to work.

“He also seized Martyn’s chef knives, which had been a gift from our father, and he cut with them.”

