After violent demonstrations outside a Liverpool FC and Manchester United match, police are looking for 36 males.

Police have released photos of 36 men they want to question about violent demonstrations that occurred before a football match.

The males seen are suspected of having information regarding violent disruption and protests before of Manchester United’s match against Liverpool FC on Sunday, May 2.

Multiple police officers were hurt in the incident, which occurred near Old Trafford.

During the chaotic scenes, officers in Greater Manchester were attacked with flares, bottles, and obstacles.

The police force was informed of the planned protests, and officers reportedly worked closely with partners to ensure that individuals who came were kept secure while exercising their right to peaceful protest.

By late afternoon, however, over 1,000 demonstrators had assembled at Old Trafford, with another 200 congregating at the Lowry Hotel in Salford.

Officers continued to monitor the scene as it became increasingly aggressive, with protestors breaking onto the pitch.

Bottles and barricades were thrown at police officers and horses, as well as flares.

Detectives spent months investigating several lines of inquiry and studying hundreds of hours of CCTV material to identify the many people they suspected were involved.

After raiding homes today, ten individuals were arrested in connection with the violent disruption and protests.

The warrants were executed in Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Cheshire earlier this morning.

Ten guys, ranging in age from 20 to 51, were detained on suspicion of causing a riot and burglary. They’re all being held in custody to be interrogated.

18 people have been arrested so far, with five of them facing charges.

Detectives have also been able to release photos of 36 males they want to speak to in connection with the protests, and they are urging anyone who recognizes any of them to contact police.

GMP’s Major Incident Team Detective Inspector Andy Fallows said: “In May, the violence and disruption, particularly directed at police officers, was absolutely unacceptable and needless.

“Since May, our team has been working nonstop to ensure that all individuals responsible are identified and face the repercussions of their actions.”

