After violence spilled across the street, a house of drug dealers was blown up.

After the residents’ behavior ruined the neighborhood, an end terraced house was fully shut down.

Drug selling and violence were reported at the residence on Scott Street in Warrington.

There were drug users on the premises, as well as violent situations both inside and outside the home.

On Friday (September 10), the local magistrates’ court issued a closure order, making it illegal for anybody other than the landlord to be in the residence for the next three months.

“The address was occupied by two local drug users in a residential area comprising primarily of families and elderly residents,” said Sergeant Alex Reeves of the Cheshire Police problem solving squad.

“Members of the community were concerned about the activities of people inside and outside the location, as well as the possibility of harm to youngsters in the area.

“We then spoke with members of the local community and gathered as much evidence and information as possible in order to effectively apply for and have the closure order issued.

“I know residents are appreciative for the cops’ efforts in achieving this result, and they congratulated them on the day.

“I want to be clear that the activities of a few individuals will not be allowed to cause sorrow, terror, or harm to the community. This is an example of our ongoing commitment to combating drug and anti-social behavior in order to make the community a safer place to live.”

To report illegal or anti-social behavior in your neighborhood, go to the Cheshire Police website and fill out the online form, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.