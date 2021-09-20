After violating COVID guidelines, San Francisco Mayor London Breed defends his decision to go without a mask.

Mayor London Breed of San Francisco believes that the public is overreacting to a video showing her wearing no mask at a nightclub, which violates the city’s COVID-19 requirements for indoor venues.

After a video showing her wearing no mask while attending a live concert by the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! at Black Cat Club went viral last week, the mayor attempted to defend her behavior.

In San Francisco, current COVID-19 requirements for indoor events require attendees to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Despite the fact that Breed, a Democrat, was photographed dancing along to the music while wearing no mask, she said she was not drinking and that everyone in the audience had been vaccinated.

“My drink was on the table,” she explained. “I jumped up and started dancing since I was in the mood and didn’t care about the mask.”

Breed insisted that she was adhering to the health regulators’ instructions, but that she would not go to extremes to do so.

“No.

“I’m not going to drink and put on my mask, drink and put on my mask up, eat and put on my mask,” Breed remarked.

“I’m going to take off my mask as I eat and drink.”

Breed explained how the instructions should be taken in a subsequent interview, saying, “The truth of what we’re asking folks to do is go out, enjoy our city, but also be careful that COVID is still out there.”

Breed believes that the focus should be on the band’s music rather than her lack of a mask in the end.

She stated, “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should and shouldn’t be doing.”

Residents and business owners who have strictly followed the COVID-19 health recommendations given by regulators have continued to criticize Breed for her conduct.

“If she didn’t wear the mask, then no one else has to.” Santo Esposito, the proprietor of il Cilentano restaurant, told ABC 7: “Actually, I’m going to take mine off right now.”

Breed’s violation of the health requirements was unjust, according to Esposito, because eateries have struggled to enforce limitations during the pandemic.

“This is particularly true for restaurant proprietors. Many of my friends have already closed their businesses. They were unable to succeed. Esposito explained, “I’m still here, but we’re still fighting.”

Breed isn’t the only California politician who has been chastised for not wearing a mask. After being seen without a mask at a party in November, Gov. Gavin Newsom faced a barrage of criticism.