After violating a no-contact order to meet with his wife in secret, he ended up killing her.

A court heard that a man strangled his wife to death after she accused him of raping her and embraced her limp body following her death.

In New Zealand, a 53-year-old man accused of murdering his newlywed wife last year appeared in court on Wednesday for his trial. Rodney Fallowfield of Balclutha acknowledged strangling his wife Shirley Reedy on May 15, 2020, at a motel.

Although Fallowfield admits strangling his wife, he maintains that he never planned to do so, according to the Otago Daily Times.

Fallowfield made no attempt to resuscitate Reedy after she was strangled. Rather than that, the court heard, he picked up his wife’s limp body, nestled her in bed, and hugged her.

Fallowfield said during a police questioning a day after Reedy’s death that his wife was psychotic and had previously accused him of rape. He told detectives he was under a no-contact order with Reedy as a result of the rape allegations but used to meet her covertly.

Reedy reportedly told Fallowfield during the couple’s May 2020 break at the motel that she was going to accuse him of rape once more. Fallowfield said police he was enraged by this and that the term “rape” aroused him. “All I wanted was for her to remain silent. I despise the horrible term rape. “All I wanted was for her to be quiet,” Fallowfield explained.

“The entire rape situation made me feel icky,” he told police, according to Stuff.

According to a witness who testified in court, Fallowfield called her shortly after Reedy’s death. The woman, who requested anonymity, testified in court that Fallowfield sounded panicked and was crying on the phone. When the woman requested CPR on Reedy, he stated, “It’s gone its too late, she’s gone,” the woman testified.

Additionally, the witness stated that Fallowfield drove to her residence following the event and appeared to be in a “emotional mess.” Additionally, she informed the court that he had blood on his fingers and a cut on his face.

Thursday, the court resumes Fallowfield’s trial.