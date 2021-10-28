After viewing CCTV footage, a nightclub bans someone for life.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the previous weekend, a nightclub has banned someone for life.

Customers complained that their drinks had been tampered with, according to staff members at Widnes’ Corner House club.

They claim that the incident was reported to Cheshire Police, as well as other bars and clubs in the neighborhood.

The Washington Newsday reported that police are looking into accusations that a 20-year-old lady had her drink poisoned at the Cornerhouse on Saturday, October 23.

The woman passed out at the pub and was taken to the hospital, where she was later released.

Workers at the Corner House think they have identified the perpetrator and have ejected them after reviewing CCTV footage.

The club subsequently announced that the suspect would be barred from the premises for the rest of his life.

A representative for the Cornerhouse wrote on the venue’s Facebook page: “We’re not going to deny that on Saturday night, a number of customers approached us with worries that their drink had been tampered with.

“We believe we have identified the person responsible after carefully reviewing CCTV footage, and you can be confident that they will never enter [Corner house] CH again.

“Please remember that any unattended drink will be collected by our glass collectors; this is for your safety, and if you have any questions, please inquire for a management.

“Equally, if you have any concerns about your drink, please let us know as soon as possible.”

Widnes LPU’s Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “I understand the anxiety that this incident may create, and I want to reassure locals that we are doing everything we can to figure out exactly what happened.

“We take all allegations of spiking very seriously, and I would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking in any form to call 101 or report it on our website.”

The investigation into the event is still ongoing, and officers are in contact with the victim.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is requested to phone Cheshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number IML 1115861.

