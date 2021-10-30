After video shows him stuffing the dog’s body into the trash, a pool worker admits to killing the family’s dog.

After being recorded on film dumping the dog’s lifeless carcass into a garbage can, a Fresno, California pool maintenance worker admitted to killing a family’s beloved Yorkshire Terrier.

According to KGPE, pool technician Aaron Cumpton, 23, is charged with felony animal cruelty after confessing to the dog death on Thursday night. Kim Garcia, the dog’s owner, told the publication that her family was on vacation when a dog sitter discovered their 16-year-old canine companion “Artie” missing on Tuesday. When Garcia checked the film from a surveillance camera, he saw something shocking.

“I became happy because I was thinking, ‘Oh, cool, the pool guy got him, oh cool, he’s got him, or maybe he took him back to the business,'” Garcia explained. “When I first started watching the videos, I was feeling optimistic. Then my heart stopped beating when I learned what had transpired.” The video appears to show Artie going away from the front door before Cumpton lifts him up and brings him back to the entrance. Cumpton is seen carrying what appears to be Artie’s lifeless body towards a gray trash can on the curb in images shot a short time later. He then appears to toss the body inside.

“I never imagined my dog would be killed,” Garcia added. “It took me a minute to realize what he was doing, but I was outraged when I did.” Garcia reported the event to authorities, and she received a call shortly after from an investigator informing her that Cumpton had supposedly confessed to the murder. Cumpton acknowledged to strangling Artie after being enraged after being bitten while attempting to re-enter the house through a dog door, according to the investigator.

Cumpton offered to write a letter of apology to the Garcia family, but Garcia declined. Cumpton is said to be a “monster,” with her conceding that “the way the law works,” he will likely not “get what he deserves.” Although the outcome of any criminal investigation is yet unknown, Cumpton was temporarily laid off as a result of the incident.

Cumpton’s employer, Pure Water Pools, said, “We have since suspended the employee pending the results of the Fresno Police Department’s investigation.” This is a condensed version of the information.