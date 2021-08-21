After vicious bullies asked if he was a “guy or girl” in high school, a man finds himself.

When a Prescot guy embraced emo subculture as a way of exploring his gender expression, he was labeled a “outcast” and ridiculed at school.

Ben Hodge, 21, struggled with his gender and sexuality for years, identifying as lesbian, non-binary, and trans before coming out as trans at the age of 18.

Ben was uneasy being seen as a girl at Rainhill High School and desired to develop himself in an atmosphere locked between a strong binary.

Once upon a time, a concealed doorway in the B&M car park led to the town’s first gay club.

“For my first few years in school, I was definitely the emo one,” Ben told The Washington Newsday. It was either you were a ‘Scouse prinny’ or a rugby or football player, and that was it.

“Those were the people’s two gender experiences. Aside from that, there wasn’t much else. Of course, there were a few exceptions, but for the most part, boys were extremely laddy and ladies were very girlie.

“I think now, being a bit camper, because I am homosexual as well, having that camp expression, like I didn’t know many other people who had that camp expression, like I didn’t know many other people who had that camp expression.

“So I discovered the emo subculture as a method to experiment with androgyny simply because it was androgynous and a way to experiment with a different gender presentation. But I felt a little out of place for it. That was something no one really got.”

Ben is a multi-talented creative individual. He’s a Manchester-based youth worker, actor, stand-up comedian, and activist.

Ben’s activist honors include his work for a day to remember Sophie Lancaster, a lady from the North West who was killed when she and her partner were attacked because of their alternative, gothic appearance.

The goal of the day was to bring attention to hate crimes against persons who identify with alternative subcultures.

This was something that Ben could relate to.

“I was horribly bullied,” he told The Washington Newsday. I was bullied throughout my school years, but especially when I was more emo. For that, I was definitely bullied a lot.

“People would yell at me, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?”

“The summary comes to an end.”