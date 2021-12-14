After using the victim’s credit card on a dating site, a rape suspect was apprehended.

Police in Tacoma, Washington, recognized a man accused of attempted rape and robbery after he used a stolen credit card belonging to an alleged victim.

Leon Bronson Jr., 45, acknowledged to signing up for a dating site with the victim’s stolen credit card. The dating site that the suspect was utilizing was not revealed by the police.

Bronson was arrested, according to the Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter feed, on December 10. The Tacoma Police Department and Pierce County Crime Stoppers were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Tacoma detectives were able to identify and arrest a 45-year-old man suspect in this case today as a result of their investigations. The guy was arrested and charged with First Degree Robbery and First Degree Rape at the Pierce County Jail. pic.twitter.com/WOKhMIXux3 December 10, 2021 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) Bronson Jr. was charged with attempted rape in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and identity theft in the second degree by Pierce County prosecutors.

Bronson’s bail was set at $1,000,000.00 by Pierce County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Andrews.

The claimed victim’s version of events was described in court documents from the case.

According to the documents, the woman went outside her residence on Cheyenne Loop Rd S around 4 a.m. on November 16 to smoke a cigarette.

She then noticed a gun-wielding suspect approaching her. The suspect allegedly gripped her throat and wanted to know where she stored her money, she informed officers.

The suspect then shoved her into her home, according to her, and the incident was captured on surveillance tape. According to the woman, the suspect pushed her from room to room to see whether anybody else was at home, then led her to her bedroom and demanded her jewels.

The following is taken from the probable cause documents: “The defendant then told the victim that he was going to rape her and shoved her face down on the bed.

“She was being held down by the back of her neck, and her sweatpants were being pulled down.

“The victim claimed she battled tooth and nail to keep the defendant from grabbing her undergarments. After that, the defendant dragged her to the bathroom and forced her to kneel.” That’s what the woman told the cops. This is a condensed version of the information.