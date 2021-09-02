After using the internet to watch conspiracy theory videos, an alleged Capitol rioter is back in jail.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge ordered an Iowa man allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to return to jail after he used the internet to watch conspiracy theory films concerning the 2020 presidential election.

Doug Jensen, 42, broke regulations set in place when he was released from jail in mid-July, according to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly. Those regulations stipulated that following his release, he would be unable to use the internet or use a cellphone.

In August, a federal detective saw Jensen in his garage, watching news on his iPhone through the conservative-favored streaming platform Rumble. In light of the findings, prosecutors requested on Aug. 19 that his release from prison be revoked.

Kelly directed that Jensen be taken back into custody immediately by marshals stationed at the federal courthouse.

Jensen said that he had previously attended two days of a cyber symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who used the event to promote bogus claims that the presidential election’s outcome was tainted by Chinese hackers.

Jensen claimed he had an awakening behind bars and realized the QAnon conspiracy theory to which he adhered was a “pack of lies,” according to Kelly, who released him on July 13 after Jensen claimed he had an awakening behind bars and realized the QAnon conspiracy theory to which he adhered was a “pack of lies.” Jensen had previously spent years following Internet theories and recognized he had become a “true believer” and “digital soldier,” according to the judge, who imposed the harsh conditions, including the internet ban.

Jensen’s breaches were discovered during the first unannounced visit to his house by pretrial services officers, according to Kelly.

Kelly stated, “It is now evident that he has not undergone a transformation and that he continues to seek out the conspiracy theories that led to his deadly conduct on January 6.” “I see no reason to suppose he has received the necessary wake-up call.”

Kelly said he doubted Jensen would be able to comply with any further terms of his release, such as not using the internet, and that he had lost faith in Jensen’s wife to act as his third-party custodian. Prosecutors claimed she helped him commit his crimes. This is a condensed version of the information.