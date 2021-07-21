After using the contentious cycling lanes, a man suffered a broken elbow.

After riding down Hoghton Street yesterday, a cyclist from Southport suffered a shattered elbow.

Chris Wright was driving to the town center to see his mother when he collided with a broken bollard.

The bollards were constructed to separate the cycle lane from the road, but they have subsequently fallen into disrepair.

“I was coming down Hoghton Street near the nursery and the lane didn’t have the cones inside the holders,” the 27-year-old told The Washington Newsday. I had to come in where the temporary traffic lights were because the traffic lights were being serviced, and I hit one of the holders.

“My bike’s back end rose up and threw me off; the bike then landed on me, and I jumped out from beneath it. My left arm began to hurt right away. I didn’t give it much thought until later that evening, when it began to hurt considerably more and I couldn’t stretch. That’s when I went to A&E, where they told me I’d broken my elbow.”

Chris, who works at Sofa Clearance Outlet, was a lover of the cycling lanes when they first came out, but now sees them as a “massive issue” due to a lack of upkeep.

“At initially, I was all for them, but their lack of maintenance is a huge issue,” he continued. I’m not going to be able to ride my bike for a while, but I’m sure I’ll be anxious when I do.”

Since they were introduced by Sefton Council along Hoghton Street, Talbot Street, and Queens Road as part of a government initiative to encourage people to ditch their vehicles for bikes during the pandemic, the cycle lanes have been a topic of dispute for most of the town.

“We got a contact from our Contact Centre yesterday in regard to this incident, and our Highways Team will now be taking all required measures to remedy the issue,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.